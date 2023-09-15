Asia Stocks To Track U.S. Rally As Soft Landing Seen: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia are set to follow US benchmarks higher after strong economic reports revived speculation the Federal Reserve will be able to engineer a soft landing even if it keeps interest rates higher for longer. The dollar strengthened, the euro slid and oil extended its rally.
Equity futures for Hong Kong, Japan and Australia all advanced. Contracts for US stocks also rose following gains on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 on Thursday as retail sales and producer prices beat estimates.
The euro fell to the lowest level in more than five months against the dollar after the European Central Bank hiked rates for a 10th session while crude in New York rose after settling above $90 a barrel for the first time since November.
“Stocks are higher after another round of impressive US economic data suggests the consumer is still doing just fine,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst for the Americas at Oanda. “Wall Street seems content with the risk of one more Fed rate hike as consumer resilience is expected to gradually weaken. While the US growth story is still alive, the outlook for Europe remains uninspiring as stagflation risks grow.”
The latest data reinforces the view that the US economy is headed for a period of moderate growth, avoiding a recession over the coming 12 months, according to Solita Marcelli, chief investment officer for the Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management.
“That should support equities,” she noted. “However, uncertainty is likely to keep broad equity markets choppy.”
In Asia, investors will be closely monitoring a slew of economic data out of China today after the nation’s central bank cut the amount of cash lenders must hold in reserve for the second time this year.
Meanwhile, Arm Holdings Plc surged 25% in its trading debut. Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co. underperformed, with Detroit carmakers facing the threat of a strike. Traders also braced for Friday’s triple witching options event — which has the potential to trigger volume spikes and volatility.
There are still suggestions of an overheating economy that will encourage Fed hawks who believe strong growth today will lead to higher inflationary pressures,” according to Will Compernolle, macro strategist at FHN Financial.
“The odds are still heavily in favor of the Fed leaving rates unchanged next week, but the dot plot showing another increase later this year,” he said.
Bond traders have spent most of the last two months worrying about persistent inflation and an economy that seems to be running hot, according to Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance. The most-recent economic data just reinforced that, he said.
“The Fed has indicated that they want to slow down the pace of rate increases, and for that reason they are still likely to keep rates unchanged at next week’s meeting, but all of the data that is coming in higher than expected is going to put pressure on them to raise rates again at the following meeting,” Zaccarelli added.
Read More: Atlanta Fed GDP Now Downshifts, Adds to Case for Soft Landing
Oil’s rally above $90 a barrel is the latest milestone in a surge driven by output cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia amid record global consumption and follows reports this week warning of tightness in the coming months. Futures advanced as much as 0.6% in early trading on Friday, but with prices soaring more than 30% since late June, traders are bracing for a potential pullback.
Key events this week:
- China property prices, retail sales, industrial production, Friday
- US industrial production, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Empire Manufacturing index, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 8:19 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P rose 0.8%
- Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.8%
- Hang Seng futures rose 0.6%
- S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 1.2%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro was little changed at $1.0640
- The Japanese yen was little changed at 147.48 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2893 per dollar
- The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6438
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $26,633.35
- Ether rose 0.2% to $1,631.37
Bonds
- Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.11%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $90.46 a barrel
- Spot gold was little changed
