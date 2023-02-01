Asia Stocks to Rise as US Shares Rally Before Fed: Markets Wrap
Stocks in Asia were headed for gains after US shares ended January on a high note as signs of cooling inflation encouraged risk appetite ahead of the Federal Reserve’s Wednesday meeting.
Futures contracts for Japanese, Australian and Hong Kong equity benchmarks edged higher. The S&P 500 rose 1.5% to close out its best month since October. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index rallied 1.6% for its best month since July and strongest start to a year since 2001.
Contracts for the Nifty 50 index of Indian blue chips also rose. Investors will be focused on Adani Enterprises Ltd., a member of the benchmark, which successfully raised $2.5 billion in a closely watched follow-on equity sale Tuesday. The transaction provides some relief for Gautam Adani after fraud allegations by short seller Hindenburg Research.
Australian and New Zealand yields fell after a rally in Treasuries dragged the 10-year benchmark three basis points lower on Tuesday. An index of the dollar dropped slightly and the yen strengthened.
Gains for US stocks were helped along by wage cost data that undershot forecasts. Separate figures showed the US housing market continued to cool. Another report highlighted consumer confidence unexpectedly falling.
The encouraging signs indicate the Fed’s rate hikes over the past year have begun to curtail inflation. The central bank is set to unveil a 25 basis point rate increase Wednesday and investors will be keenly parsing Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments for signs the tightening cycle may soon pause.
Fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday in the US were mixed. McDonald’s Corp. and Caterpillar Inc. fell short of profit estimates while General Motors Co. and Exxon Mobil Corp. outpaced forecasts with the oil major posting its highest ever full-year profit.
Key events this week:
- Eurozone Manufacturing PMI, CPI, unemployment, Wednesday
- US construction spending, ISM Manufacturing, light vehicle sales, Wednesday
- FOMC rate decision, Fed Chair Jerome Powell press conference, Wednesday
- Earnings Wednesday include: Meta Platforms and Peloton Interactive
- Eurozone ECB rate decision, President Christine Lagarde press conference, Thursday
- UK BOE rate decision, Thursday
- US factory orders, initial jobless claims, US durable goods, Thursday
- Earnings Thursday include: Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, Qualcomm and Deutsche Bank and Santander
- Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI, PPI, Friday
- US unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- Japan’s Topix Index futures rose 0.7% as of 7:38 a.m. Tokyo time
- Hang Seng futures rose 0.1%
- S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.6%
- The S&P 500 rose 1.5%
- The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.6%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%
- The euro was little changed at $1.0865
- The Japanese yen was little changed at 130.08 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7562 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $22,909.52
- Ether fell 0.3% to $1,573.01
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 3.51%
- Australia’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 3.54%
Commodities
- Spot gold was little changed
