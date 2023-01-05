Hong Kong Leads Asia Stock Rally, Dollar Declines: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia rose while Hong Kong shares jumped in a repeat of Wednesday’s session following gains for US equities as investors balanced China’s reopening with cautious commentary from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting.
The Hang Seng benchmark gained more than 2% in the opening minutes of trade. Shares in mainland China, Japan, Australia and South Korea advanced. Contracts for the S&P 500 fluctuated after the US index rose 0.8% Wednesday and those for European equities fell.
The Hang Seng’s rally put it on track to close at the highest level since July. Alibaba led the market to mirror Wednesday’s session, trading as much as 5% higher in a sign investor appetite for Chinese tech stocks has begun to turn.
Australian and New Zealand 10-year government bonds rallied. Treasuries of the same maturity held gains after advancing Wednesday. The dollar inched lower and the yen rose.
Federal Reserve minutes from its December meeting showed many officials highlighted the need to curb inflation without slowing the economy too much, heartening some investors. However, policy makers also worried that a hot jobs market and looser financial conditions, including market expectations for rate cuts this year, could imperil the task of damping rising consumer prices.
“The Fed wanted to send a message to the market that they would not be easing or cutting rates anytime in 2023,” said Joe Gilbert, portfolio manager for Integrity Asset Management. “However, we must remember that the Fed also did not forecast raising rates by 400 basis points twelve months ago, so their forecasting ability of their own actions is sometimes quizzical.”
Data released Wednesday showed improving supply chain conditions, declining input prices and slower demand — all developments the Fed would welcome. But job openings data pointed to a robust labor market, which rattled investors. The nonfarm payrolls report on Friday will provide a clearer picture of the labor market.
The price of crude rose after falling 9.5% in two days, including the biggest daily decline since September on Wednesday. China’s complicated reopening is one factor that drove the decline. The gold price increased after touching the highest level since June on Wednesday.
Key events this week:
- Eurozone PPI, Thursday
- US ADP employment change, initial jobless claims, Thursday
- China trade, Caixin PMI, Thursday
- Eurozone retail sales, CPI, consumer confidence, Friday
- Germany factory orders, Friday
- US nonfarm payrolls, factory orders, durable goods, Friday
The main markets moves are:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 10:45 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 0.8%
- Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5%
- The Hang Seng Index rose 2.8%
- Japan’s Topix rose 0.2%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.1%
- The Shanghai Composite rose 0.6%
- Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.2%
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 3.70%
- Japan’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 0.45%
- Australia’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 3.83%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.1% to $73.66 a barrel
- Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,857.85 an ounce
