Asian Stocks Rise After Tech Rally Boosts S&P 500: Markets Wrap
Track the global equity, currency & commodity markets here.
(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia gained Friday, following US equities higher after a rally in tech shares helped investors shake off mixed economic data that suggested a path to a soft landing, but the risk of recession persists.
An Asian equity gauge was headed for a fifth weekly advance and its highest close since April, supported by gains in Japan, South Korea and Australia.
Hong Kong stocks erased early gains, and sentiment may be dragged down by a report that Japan and the Netherlands are poised to join the US in limiting China’s access to advanced semiconductor machinery. Mainland China remains closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.
The S&P 500 closed at the highest level in more than a month, reflecting a jump in tech stocks. The Nasdaq 100 rose 2% to the highest level since September, led by an 11% gain for Tesla Inc. as Elon Musk teased potential for the carmaker to produce 2 million vehicles this year.
Australian bonds fell further, with 10-year yields rising more than six basis points to 3.57%, following similar moves in US Treasuries. The Aussie held gains from Thursday, while the yen ticked higher after falling 0.5% the day before.
The yen extended gains after Tokyo inflation exceeded estimates. Inflation rose to the highest level since 1981 after last month’s reading was revised down. Quickly rising prices will add pressure on the Bank of Japan to scale back its stimulus after the central bank redoubled its efforts to depress bond yields earlier this month.
“The latest Tokyo inflation report underscores rising price pressure and that could continue to drive speculation of another monetary policy adjustment by the Bank of Japan and further Japanese yen strength,” said Fiona Lim, senior currency analyst at Malayan Banking Bhd. in Singapore.
Adani Enterprises, which fell in India on Wednesday, is set to publish a response to allegations of fraud from a short seller after the company said on a call with bondholders the claims were “bogus,” according to investors who participated.
The advance for US shares followed mixed economic data. US gross domestic product rose at a faster-than-forecast pace in the December quarter, but there were signs of slowing underlying demand as the steepest rate hikes in decades threaten growth. A surprise drop in initial jobless claims also pointed to resilience in the labor market.
The Federal Reserve is expected to boost rates by 25 basis points next week amid bets the central bank is approaching the end of its tightening cycle. Yet officials are signaling that rates will stay high through the rest of this year.
Thursday’s auction of seven-year Treasury notes ensured that January will be one of the best months ever for US government debt sales. The high demand reflects investor wagers that the Fed is nearing the end of its rate hikes as inflation comes down from its peak.
Analysts’ estimates for 2023 profits continue to fall, with major regions showing negative revision momentum, according to research from Bloomberg Intelligence’s Gina Martin Adams and Gillian Wolff. In the US, for example, sell-side analysts have lowered projections by more than half since September, while the outlook for emerging markets has slumped even more.
In commodities, oil was set to end the week little changed as concerns of an economic slowdown were tempered by optimism over Chinese demand. Gold rose.
Key events:
- American Express, Charter Communications, Chevron, HCA Healthcare to report results Friday
- US personal income/spending, PCE deflator, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, pending home sales, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% as of 10:54 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 1.1%
- Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.6%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 2%
- Japan’s Topix index was little changed
- South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.7%
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.2%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.4%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro was little changed at $1.0888
- The yen rose 0.4% to 129.69 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7397 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin fell 1.9% to $22,638.5
- Ether fell 2.5% to $1,562.26
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 3.51%
- Australia’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 3.57%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $81.21 a barrel
- Spot gold was little changed
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.
--With assistance from .
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.