Asia Stocks Track Wall Street Lower On Fed Outlook: Markets Wrap
Track the global equity, currency & commodity markets here.
(Bloomberg) -- Asian equities fell Wednesday after the S&P 500 tumbled by the most in two months and Treasury yields rose sharply as investors priced in higher interest rates.
Shares in Australia, Japan and China fell, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slipping 0.5% as it headed for a 10% correction from its late-January high.
US futures were up marginally after the S&P 500 tumbled 2% on Tuesday in a decline that touched all major sectors, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 dropped 2.4%. Weak forecasts from US retailing bellwethers added to the negative tone.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield slipped marginally after rising 14 basis points Tuesday. Australian yields trimmed their gains after weaker-than-expected wages growth data.
The yield on 10-year Japanese government debt touched 0.505%, breaching the Bank of Japan’s threshold for a second day as traders prepared to hear from the new central bank governor nominee.
The New Zealand dollar fluctuated versus the greenback after the central bank raised interest rates 50 basis points. While the increase marks a downshift from prior hikes, policymakers still see higher rates ahead.
The dollar inched lower after an overnight rally against Group-of-10 currencies. Purchasing managers’ index readings for services and manufacturing that came in stronger than expected underpinned gains in Treasury yields and the currency.
The action in the US marked a shift in perception on rates. Investors are pricing in the federal funds rate climbing to around 5.3% in June. That compares with a perceived peak of 4.9% just three weeks ago and follows a ratcheting up of rhetoric from central bank officials over the past week.
“A tight labor market and resilient consumer demand could goad the Federal Reserve to maintain its rate hiking campaign into the summertime,” said Jeffrey Roach, chief economist for LPL Financial. “Investors should expect volatility until markets and central bankers come to agreement on the expected path for interest rates.”
A rocky geopolitical outlook has not helped. President Vladimir Putin said Russia will suspend its observation of the New START nuclear weapons treaty with the US, a decision Secretary of State Antony Blinken called “irresponsible.” President Joe Biden hit back at Putin, saying he would never win his war in Ukraine.
The White House said it would be open to sanctioning Chinese companies that support Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said.
Elsewhere, oil prices fell, curtailing a recent rally on the hopes of growing Chinese demand.
Key events this week:
- US MBA mortgage applications, Wednesday
- Federal Reserve releases minutes from its latest policy meeting, Wednesday
- Eurozone CPI, Thursday
- US GDP, initial jobless claims, Thursday
- Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Thursday
- BOJ governor-nominee Kazuo Ueda appears before Japan’s lower house, Friday
- US PCE deflator, personal spending, new home sales, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday
- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine hits the one-year mark, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 10:53 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 fell 2%
- Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 2.4%
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.5%
- The Shanghai Composite fell 0.4%
- Japan’s Topix fell 1.3%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.3%
- Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.1%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro was little changed at $1.0656
- The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 134.73 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8969 per dollar
- The Australian dollar fell 0.2% to $0.6838
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $24,245.36
- Ether rose 0.2% to $1,644.94
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 3.94%
- Japan’s 10-year yield rose half a basis point to 0.505%
- Australia’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 3.86%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4% to $76.03 a barrel
- Spot gold was little changed
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.
--With assistance from and .
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.