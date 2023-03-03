Asia Stocks Advance After Wall Street Reversal: Markets Wrap

While Bostic’s remarks boosted stocks sentiment on Thursday, other central-bank officials in recent days have reinforced their hawkish rhetoric, which continues to drive Treasuries and the dollar. Bostic too pledged to let the incoming economic data guide him, a stance shared by Boston Fed’s Susan Collins. After the US market closed, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said that he’d favor raising interest rates even more than his current outlook if economic indicators continue to come in hotter than expected.