Asia Stocks Advance After Wall Street Reversal: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Asian shares climbed Friday after dovish comments by a US policymaker led stocks there to snap two days of losses.
Stock indexes in Japan, South Korea and Australia rose while futures for benchmark in Hong Kong pointed to gains. The S&P 500 jumped the most in more than two weeks after Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said that the central bank could be in a position to pause rate hikes sometime this summer.
The Nasdaq 100 also rose as equity investors considered Bostic’s comments somewhat dovish. Both indexes shrugged off earlier losses after data signaled continued resilience in the labor market, supporting the case for the Fed to keep raising rates.
The yen fluctuated after inflation in Tokyo decelerated for the first time in more than a year. Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan is said to be leaning toward monitoring the impact of recent tweaks to its stimulus program rather than making another adjustment at Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s final policy meeting next week.
Treasury yields moved higher across the curve Thursday, with the 30-year rate following the 10-year maturity in piercing 4%. The policy-sensitive two-year rate climbed for a third day, its longest rising streak in two weeks, as its rises toward 5%.
Treasuries were little changed Friday while yields in Australia and New Zealand climbed.
The dollar held steady early Friday after rising against most of its Group-of-10 counterparts Thursday.
Bostic Comments
While Bostic’s remarks boosted stocks sentiment on Thursday, other central-bank officials in recent days have reinforced their hawkish rhetoric, which continues to drive Treasuries and the dollar. Bostic too pledged to let the incoming economic data guide him, a stance shared by Boston Fed’s Susan Collins. After the US market closed, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said that he’d favor raising interest rates even more than his current outlook if economic indicators continue to come in hotter than expected.
The focus now is on how much higher interest rates might go in the US and Europe, with swaps markets now pricing a peak Fed policy rate of 5.5% in September, and some traders even betting that the benchmark interest rate could rise to 6%.
“We think the Fed will roughly end between 5.25% and 5.75%. I think that’s restrictive enough,” Priya Misra, global head of rates strategy at TD Securities, said on Bloomberg Television. “But I think that there is a cohort of investors who think the Fed may have to hike a lot more and that’s why interest rates are rising as much as they have recently.”
TD Securities expects risk assets to struggle as the Fed achieves its goal of slowing the economy through rate hikes and owning long Treasuries will then be an attractive longer-term play.
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 9:03 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 0.8%
- Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.9%
- Japan’s Topix index rose 0.6%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.3%
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng futures rose 1.1%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro was little changed at $1.0598
- The Japanese yen was little changed at 136.67 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9189 per dollar
- The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6733
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $23,473.85
- Ether rose 0.5% to $1,648.95
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.07%
- Australia’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 3.93%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $77.95 a barrel
- Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,839.53 an ounce
