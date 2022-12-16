Asian Equities Knocked Down by Hawkish Rate Views: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks dropped Friday after hawkish signals from central banks sparked a rout in European and US equities.
A benchmark of the region’s shares headed for the biggest weekly drop since mid-October, led by interest rate-sensitive tech shares. US futures were little changed after the S&P 500 closed at its lowest level in more than a month.
Sentiment was also damped by the US government blacklisting Yangtze Memory Technologies Co. and dozens of other Chinese tech companies. On the positive side, the acute threat of US delisting eased for about 200 companies in China and Hong Kong.
The dollar stabilized versus its Group-of-10 counterparts after a gauge of its strength climbed the most since September on Thursday. The South Korean won and Thai baht led declines among currencies in the region.
The risk-off mood comes as central banks eased back from the larger hikes seen for much of this year but revised up their expectations for how high rates may need to go. Fed Chair Jerome Powell and ECB President Christine Lagarde hammered home their resolve to remain persistent as they battle inflation, which didn’t sit well with investors hoping for a dovish shift in tone.
Short-dated German yields surged to the highest since 2008 and European stocks sank the most since May after Lagarde said that “anybody who thinks that this is a pivot for the ECB is wrong.”
Traders were also digesting poor US retail sales and manufacturing data, even as the labor market remained strong. Softening in the labor market remains a big target for the Fed.
“We just this week started to see a little bit of crumbling of this resilience that everyone thought was there,” Stephen Bird, the chief executive officer of Abrdn Plc said on Bloomberg Television. “The Fed is going to have to create demand destruction” to achieve its inflation target.
Elsewhere, oil headed for the biggest weekly gain since early October on signs of tightening supply and the prospect for improved Chinese demand, despite downward pressure from interest-rate hikes. Gold, on the other hand, was set for a weekly decline.
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 10:51 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 fell 2.5%
- Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 fell 3.4%
- Japan’s Topix index fell 0.8%
- South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.5%
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.7%
- China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.3%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.4%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%
- The euro rose 0.2% to $1.0644
- The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 137.36 per dollar
- The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 6.9808 per dollar
- The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6704
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin was little changed at $17,390.61
- Ether rose 0.3% to $1,268.52
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 3.47%
- Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 3.44%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1% to $76.19 a barrel
- Spot gold was little changed
