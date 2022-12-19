Asian Equities Start The Week Mixed; Yen Advances: Markets Wrap
Track the global equity, currency & commodity markets here.
(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were mixed Monday as the Federal Reserve’s resolve to keep raising rates reduced the appetite for riskier assets while China’s pledge to boost growth allayed some concern in the region.
Shares dropped in Japan, South Korea and Australia, while those in Hong Kong rose and mainland China indexes fluctuated. US futures climbed after the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 closed lower for a third day on Friday. The quarterly triple witching expiration of equity derivatives amplified market moves.
The yen extended gains for the second day and the yield on Japan’s benchmark five-year note climbed to the highest level in more than seven years, supported by a report that the Japanese prime minister may consider allowing more flexibility in the monetary regime, which has kept the nation’s interest rates at rock-bottom levels.
Weakness in the dollar versus most major currencies began to gather more momentum through the morning in Asia.
Yields on US Treasuries edged higher, with the policy-sensitive two-year Treasury at around 4.2%. Government bond yields were little changed in Australia and New Zealand on Monday.
The risk of higher interest rates pushing the US into recession in 2023 is casting a pall over trading that’s winding down into year end.
Investors had cheered softer-than-expected US inflation data last week but that euphoria faded as Fed officials hammered home the message that rates would go higher for longer until they’re confident inflation has been subdued. A wave of rate hikes and hawkish outlooks from central banks across the globe, including the European Central Bank, have further bruised sentiment.
Meanwhile, traders are keeping an eye on a surge of Covid infections in China. Still, investors may get a relief after China’s top leaders said they would focus on boosting the economy next year, hinting at business-friendly policies, further support for the property market while likely scaling back fiscal stimulus.
“We’re done for the end of the year in terms of waiting for an amazing rally,” Sylvia Jablonski, chief investment officer at Defiance ETFs, said on Bloomberg Radio. However, “the market will look through the expectations of a future recession at some point and come back in because equities are starting to look cheaper and cheaper as we go along here.”
In commodities, oil climbed on China’s pledge to revive consumption and move by the US to refill its strategic crude reserves. Gold was little changed.
Key events this week:
- China loan prime rates, Tuesday
- Bank of Japan interest rate decision, Tuesday
- US housing starts, Tuesday
- EIA Crude Oil Inventory Report, Wednesday
- US existing home sales, US Conference Board consumer confidence, Wednesday
- US GDP, initial jobless claims, US Conf. Board leading index, Thursday
- US consumer income, new home sales, US durable goods, PCE deflator, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 10:50 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 1.1% on Friday
- Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.9%
- Japan’s Topix index fell 0.7%
- South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.2%
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.6%
- China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.6%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index was little changed
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%
- The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0600
- The Japanese yen rose 0.5% to 135.93 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9776 per dollar
- The Australian dollar rose 0.4% to $0.6714
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $16,784.95
- Ether rose 0.7% to $1,190.38
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 3.51%
- Australia’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 3.49%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.6% to $75.48 a barrel
- Spot gold was little changed
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.