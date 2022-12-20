Asian Stocks Slide as Inflation Fight Endures: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Asian equities headed for a fourth day of declines as investors focused on the outlook for inflation and interest rates ahead of the Bank of Japan’s policy decision later Tuesday.
Shares dropped in China, South Korea and Australia, while Japanese shares eked out a small gain. Reports of growing disruptions from Covid outbreaks remained concerns among investors in Hong Kong and mainland.
US stock futures were marginally higher after the S&P 500 closed at its lowest level in more than a month on Monday. The benchmark was dragged down by declines in big-tech firms including Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Amazon.com Inc.
Investors, still on edge after recent hawkish remarks from the Federal Reserve and other central banks, will be looking closely at the Bank of Japan. While economists are unanimous in forecasting no change from the BOJ Tuesday, market speculation is growing of a future pivot away from ultra-lose policy, which would further support the yen.
The dollar was little changed and the yen weakened.
Treasuries steadied after benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose the most since October on Monday. Yields climbed in Australia. Japan’s 10-year government bond yield was unchanged at 0.25% — the top of the BOJ’s target trading band.
In China, banks maintained their benchmark lending rates, including the five-year rate that is a reference for mortgages, for a fourth month after the central bank kept its monetary policy settings unchanged last week.
Oil was higher as investors weighed a pledge from China to revive consumption against broader low-risk sentiment, with West Texas Intermediate above $75 a barrel.
Still, global sentiment remained sour after former New York Fed President and Bloomberg Opinion columnist William Dudley told Bloomberg Television on Monday that optimistic markets could only make the central bank tighten even more.
Milford Asset Management sees the risk of profit decline among companies dragging for longer as the economy slows. “We are looking for at least a profit decline of 20% and possibly a bit more. That’s going to be a bit of a shock to investors next year,” William Curtayne, portfolio manager, said on Bloomberg Television.
Key events this week:
- Bank of Japan interest rate decision, Tuesday
- US housing starts, Tuesday
- EIA Crude Oil Inventory Report, Wednesday
- US existing home sales, US Conference Board consumer confidence, Wednesday
- US GDP, initial jobless claims, US Conf. Board leading index, Thursday
- US consumer income, new home sales, US durable goods, PCE deflator, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets as of 7:30 a.m. Tokyo time:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 10:31 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 closed down 0.9%
- Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 closed down 1.4%
- Japan’s Topix index rose 0.3%
- South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.4%
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 1.1%
- China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.2%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.7%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro was was little changed at $1.0604
- The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 137.39 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9829 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin fell 0.5% to $16,501.07
- Ether fell 0.3% to $1,179.38
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 3.60%
- Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 0.25%
- Australia’s 10-year yield advanced 11 basis points to 3.64%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.9% to $75.90 a barrel
- Spot gold was little changed
