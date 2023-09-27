Asian Benchmarks Trade Mixed, Dollar Holds Gains: Markets Wrap

Benchmarks in Japan and Australia declined, while those in South Korea traded flat. Equities in Hong Kong and mainland China edged higher after industrial profits in the world’s second largest economy improved. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes both slumped 1.5% Tuesday as Wall Street’s fear gauge — the Cboe Volatility Index or VIX — hit the highest since late May after US consumer confidence fell to a four-month low. Contracts for US equities rose during Asian trading.