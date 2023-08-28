Asia Stocks Look Set For Small Gains; Yen Weakens: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks appeared poised to follow US equities with modest gains Monday after Jerome Powell said the Federal Reserve would “proceed carefully” on whether to raise interest rates again, while signaling policy will remain tighter for longer.
Most major currencies held to narrow ranges in early Asian trading, though the yen weakened slightly after sliding to its lowest this year on Friday after the Fed chief’s remarks. Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda didn’t comment on foreign-exchange rates but said price growth remains slower than the central bank’s goal.
The euro was unchanged and largely resistant to European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde’s vow to set borrowing costs as high as needed and leave them there until inflation is in check. The yuan will remain in focus amid China’s campaign to prop-up the currency.
Equity futures for Japan, Hong Kong and Australia all pointed to small gains of less than 1% following the S&P 500’s 0.7% advance Friday, when it capped its best week since July. Contracts for US benchmarks opened higher Monday.
Investors in Chinese equities have countervailing forces to weigh, with data on Sunday showing a decline in industrial profits eased while deflation risks remain an overhang. China also announced measures to support the equities market, lowering the stamp duty on stock trades for the first time since 2008 and pledging to slow the pace of initial public offerings.
While Treasuries were little changed during Powell’s long-awaited speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, yields pushed up after it concluded as the longer-for-higher rates message appeared to sink in. The yield on two-year bonds, which are highly sensitive to the Fed’s policy shifts, are comfortably above 5% while the rate on 10-year Treasuries fluctuated near 4.2%. Australia’s three-year bond yield inched up Monday while 10-year rates declined.
Powell cautioned that the process of bringing inflation back to its target “still has a long way to go.” He also suggested officials could hold rates steady in September, as investors expect.
“At the end of the day, this speech will be soon forgotten and it’s all going to depend on how the data evolves, as indeed it should,” said Sharon Zollner, chief economist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group’s New Zealand unit. “Central banks making ‘promises’ in order to influence the yield curve only to have the data nullify them has not, in hindsight, done the world any favors in recent years.”
Fed Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker signaled he favored holding rates at current levels to allow the effects of cumulative tightening to work through the system. His Cleveland counterpart Loretta Mester noted that undertightening interest rates would be “a worse mistake” than raising them too much. Fed Bank of Chicago head Austan Goolsbee said the Fed is part of the way down the road to a soft landing.
Key events this week:
- US Conference Board consumer confidence, Tuesday
- Eurozone economic confidence, consumer confidence, Wednesday
- US GDP, wholesale inventories, pending home sales, Wednesday
- China manufacturing PMI, non-manufacturing PMI, Thursday
- Japan industrial production, retail sales, Thursday
- Eurozone CPI, unemployment, Thursday
- ECB publishes account of July monetary policy meeting, Thursday
- US personal spending and income, initial jobless claims, Thursday
- China Caixin manufacturing PMI, Friday
- Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI, Friday
- South African central bank governor Lesetja Kganyago, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, BOE’s Huw Pill, IMF’s Gita Gopinath on panel at the South African Reserve Bank conference, Friday
- Boston Fed President Susan Collins speaks at virtual event, Friday.
- US unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, light vehicle sales, ISM manufacturing, construction spending, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 8:14 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 0.7%
- Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.85%
- Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.7%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures rose 0.3%
- Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.1%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro was little changed at $1.0799
- The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 146.61 per dollar
- The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 7.2838 per dollar
- The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6410
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin was little changed at $26,094.63
- Ether rose 0.3% to $1,658.09
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.24%
- Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.14%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $80.25 a barrel
- Spot gold was little changed
