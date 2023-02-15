Asia Stocks, US Futures Fall After Hot CPI Print: Markets Wrap
Track the global equity, currency & commodity markets here.
(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks and US equity futures fell Wednesday as investors weighed hot American inflation data and mixed commentary from central bankers on the outlook for interest rates.
Shares benchmarks in Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong and mainland China fell, while Japanese stocks gave up early gains to dip into negative territory. Contracts for the S&P 500 declined after the index ended Tuesday little changed. Nasdaq 100 futures also slid after the gauge, which is more sensitive to higher interest rates, rose 0.7% on Tuesday.
Australian and New Zealand bond yields climbed. The two-year Treasury yield held its gains after adding 10 basis points Tuesday to touch the highest level since November. The 10-year Treasury benchmark was largely unchanged after falling four basis points in the prior session.
The moves were driven by US CPI data that showed prices rose 0.5% in January, more than the 0.4% forecast by economists, and subsequent comments from policy makers.
Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said the Fed was nearing the point where rates were restrictive enough. “In my view, we are not done yet,” he said. “But we are likely close.”
Harker’s Richmond Fed counterpart Thomas Barkin told Bloomberg TV that the central bank might “have to do more”to fight inflation and Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan said rate increases could last “for a longer period than previously anticipated.”
The dollar was largely unchanged and the yen strengthened after weakening over the prior two days. Oil fell for a second day after the announcement that the US was selling more crude from its strategic reserves.
Key events:
- US retail sales, UK CPI Wednesday
- US jobless claims, Australia unemployment, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester speaks at Global Interdependence Center event Thursday
- France CPI, Russia GDP Friday
Some of the main moves in markets as of 10:40 a.m. Tokyo time:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures fell 0.2%. The S&P 500 was little changed
- Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 climbed 0.7%
- Japan’s Topix was little changed
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.1%
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1%
- The Shanghai Composite fell 0.2%
- Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro was little changed at $1.0743
- The Japanese yen rose 0.4% to 132.66 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8310 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin fell 0.5% to $22,138.06
- Ether fell 0.4% to $1,549.49
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.74%
- Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 3.77%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $78.87 a barrel
- Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,858.73 an ounce
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.