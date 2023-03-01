US, European Futures Decline; Asian Stocks Mixed: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Asian shares were mixed while US and European futures were on the backfoot Wednesday after stocks closed lower on Wall Street, rounding out a turbulent month that saw global stocks drop about 3%.
Futures for S&P 500, the Nasdaq 100 and Euro Stoxx 50 all lost around 0.3%. Benchmark indexes in Japan and Australia fell while those for Hong Kong and mainland China rose as data showed manufacturing activity picked up to the highest in more than a decade in February.
The dollar was steady, holding recent gains as investors recalibrate for a higher likely peak in US interest rates. The Australian dollar fell and the nation’s government bond yields swung to declines after fourth-quarter economic growth increased less than expected and the pace of inflation eased more estimates in January.
Treasury yields extended their climbs for the second session. Over the month, the two-year Treasury yield climbed more than 10 basis and the 10-year rate rose more than 40 basis points.
“While the Fed is still raising rates, there’s going to be nervous and jittery markets. And so we do expect choppy markets over the next three months or so,” Loreen Gilbert, chief executive officer of WealthWise Financial Services, said on Bloomberg Television.
Bond yields rose in Europe as well on Tuesday after hot inflation data caused a reassessment of rate expectations, picking up a theme that has dominated trading in a month that saw the Federal Reserve signal its intention to ratchet rates higher than the market had been anticipating.
Investors in February grappled with the realization that inflation isn’t cooling to the extent the Fed would like to see, especially as key indicators the central bank is watching came in hotter than expected. That subdued some of the optimism that had sent stocks soaring in January.
Bond traders no longer view the odds of a Fed rate cut this year as better-than-even, a shift from what they were expecting just a month ago. Traders are now pricing US rates to peak at 5.4% this year, compared with about 5% just a month ago. Market expectations also see the European Central Bank raising rates through February 2024, with a 4% ECB terminal rate fully priced.
Back in Asia, the offshore yuan ticked higher on the purchasing managers’ data.
“China’s in a relatively good place in at the moment relative to other major economies in terms of in terms of the easing cycle,” Elizabeth Kwik, Asian equities investment director at abrdn, said on Bloomberg Television. Any growth stimulus signals from the government “will be something good to watch that might come out of the NPC,” she said, referring to the upcoming National People’s Congress.
In commodities, oil fell as a US industry estimate pointed to another sizable increase in nationwide crude inventories and investors remained concerned about the prospect of further monetary policy tightening. Gold dropped marginally after suffering from its worst monthly loss since mid-2021.
Key events this week:
- China manufacturing PMI, non-manufacturing PMI, Caixin manufacturing PMI, Wednesday
- Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI, Wednesday
- US construction spending, ISM Manufacturing, light vehicle sales, Wednesday
- Eurozone CPI, unemployment, Thursday
- US initial jobless claims, Thursday
- Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI, PPI, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 10:54 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 fell 0.3%
- Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.1%
- Japan’s Topix index fell 0.2%
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.8%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index was little changed
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro was unchanged at $1.0576
- The Japanese yen was little changed at 136.29 per dollar
- The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 6.9471 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $23,219.8
- Ether rose 0.4% to $1,612.29
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 3.94%
- Australia’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 3.81%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $76.93 a barrel
- Spot gold was little changed
