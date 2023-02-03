Asia Stocks Inch Up, US Futures Drop As Tech Drags: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Asian shares opened higher in cautious trading on Friday after disappointing earnings after-hours from some big-tech names weighed on sentiment following a surge in US equities during official trading.
Japanese and Australian stocks edged up while South Korea’s key index fluctuated and futures contracts for the US and Europe retreated. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rallied Thursday and the S&P 500 closed up more than 1%, boosted by Meta Platforms Inc.’s positive earnings.
In after-hours trading in the US, Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Google parent Alphabet Inc. fell more than 2% after releasing results.
Australian and New Zealand bonds extended the global debt rally in early Asia trading, with yields in the 2-10 maturity zone dropping more than 10 basis points. Treasuries steadied after strong gains following the Federal Reserve’s meeting Wednesday.
Japan’s 10-year yield slipped by half a basis point to 0.49%, just below the ceiling of the central bank’s target range.
A dollar index rose after earlier this week hitting the lowest since April last year.
Adani companies will remain in focus for investors in Asia on Friday. Billionaire Gautam Adani is in talks with creditors to prepay some loans backed by pledged shares, while India’s biggest stock exchanges placed six Adani companies on a watchlist for additional trading scrutiny.
Emerging-markets investor Mark Mobius said his firm didn’t participate in Adani Enterprises Ltd.’s stock sale before it was pulled as concerns about its debt “scared us away.” Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. have told some clients that bonds related to Adani’s business empire can offer value.
Gold rose slightly after slumping almost 2% on Thursday as traders sold off haven assets amid renewed optimism developed nations including the US are reining in inflation and may be able to avoid recessions. I
Investors across the globe have been cheering what they perceive as varying degrees of dovish tilts from central banks across the globe.
The Labor Department releases its hiring report for January on Friday. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday the central bank had made progress in its inflation battle even as labor-market data continues to show tightness that could add to wage pressures.
Bonds rallied in Europe, helping underpin gains in the US, after the Bank of England raised rates by half a point but indicated that its tightening cycle is drawing to a close. And while the European Central Bank remained somewhat hawkish, traders were heartened when President Christine Lagarde acknowledged disinflation.
Key events this week:
- Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI, PPI, Friday
- US unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures fell 0.5% as of 10:02 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 1.5%
- Nasdaq 100 futures fell 1.4%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 3.6%
- Japan’s Topix rose 0.4%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4%
- Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0898
- The Japanese yen was little changed at 128.61 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7396 per dollar
- The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.7071
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin rose 0.5% to $23,567.25
- Ether rose 0.6% to $1,647.36
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 3.38%
- Japan’s 10-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.49%
- Australia’s 10-year yield declined 15 basis points to 3.39%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $76.13 a barrel
- Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,916.64 an ounce
