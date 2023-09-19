Stocks Drop on Hawkish Rate Concerns, Brent At $95: Markets Wrap

“We’re all on ‘central bank watch’ right now,” said David Chao, global market strategist for Asia Pacific ex-Japan at Invesco Ltd., as investors and policymakers factor in elevated oil prices, sticky consumer-price data from the US last week and more. “Also Chinese data - despite beating consensus expectations on many measures - still showed the property market trying to find a bottom. All these variables have been weighing on market sentiment as we head into the FOMC decision,” he said.