Asia Investors Beat the Market When They Bet On Women, BofA Says

The BofA analysis of returns since 2010 is the latest to suggest diverse leadership can contribute to corporate success. A McKinsey & Co. report noted that companies where at least 30% of executives are women are more likely to outperform compared with those with smaller proportions of women in leadership. Credit Suisse Group AG noted in a 2021 report a “diversity premium,” as gender diverse boards and executive leadership correlated positively with superior corporate and stock performance.