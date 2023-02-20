Airlines and Tech Earnings Will Reveal Extent Of Asia's Reopening Boost

Thursday: Qantas (QAN AU) is scheduled to report its first-half results before market open. The Australian flag carrier is expected to return to profit on booming travel demand, ending a streak of five consecutive half-yearly losses. The rise in earnings would have been driven by a surge in passenger profit as the airline ramped up capacity amid Asia’s reopening, and a steady decline in jet fuel prices from June highs, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. 1H ticket sales are seen close to the group’s prior record-high of A$8.3 billion, as domestic capacity is likely to have returned to about 2019 levels and international capacity rebounded to over 65% of pre-pandemic levels. The improving financial results will allow the airline to further slash borrowings and increases the chances of more shareholder returns. Air New Zealand (AIR NZ) is also expected to become profitable again in first half ended December 31. Continued strong travel demand as well as a recent decline in jet fuel prices have accelerated the airline’s financial recovery.