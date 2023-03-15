Asia Bond Traders Have Reasons to Stay Calm Despite Hawkish Fed

Asian bonds on average have shown a daily correlation to Treasuries over a 90-day period of 0.13, with the same gauge for EMEA and LatAm higher at 0.45 and 0.29 respectively. Sharp swings in Treasury yields after Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish remarks Tuesday highlighted continued elevated volatility in the US debt market. That may boost the appeal of Asian bonds due to their relatively low beta, a measure of an asset’s volatility compared with the overall market.