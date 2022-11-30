ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Ashoka Buildcon Shares Advance After Project Win

The company won a road development project from the NHAI, costing Rs 1,668.50 crore.
Save
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A bridge project carried out by Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
A bridge project carried out by Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. (Source: Company website)
ADVERTISEMENT

Shares of Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. ended with gains on Wednesday, after it won a road development project from the National Highways Authority of India.

The project, costing Rs 1,668.50 crore, includes the construction of a six-lane elevated corridor along with the development of an existing four-lane road—from Aroor to Thuravoor Thekku section of NH–66 in Kerala—on engineering, procurement, and construction mode.

Shares of the company ended with 3.19% gains at Rs 79.35 apiece, while the benchmark Nifty 50 closed 0.75% higher on Wednesday.

The total traded volume stood at 4.6 times the 30-day average.

Of the 15 analysts tracking the company, all maintain 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 56%.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Stock Market News On BQ Prime

ABOUT THE AUTHOR(S)

Swastika Mukhopadhyay
Swastika Mukhopadhyay is a desk writer at BQ Prime, who covers markets and business news. She holds a Master's degree in Mass Comm... more
Get Regular Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT