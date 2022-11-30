Ashoka Buildcon Shares Advance After Project Win

Shares of Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. ended with gains on Wednesday, after it won a road development project from the National Highways Authority of India.

The project, costing Rs 1,668.50 crore, includes the construction of a six-lane elevated corridor along with the development of an existing four-lane road—from Aroor to Thuravoor Thekku section of NH–66 in Kerala—on engineering, procurement, and construction mode.

Shares of the company ended with 3.19% gains at Rs 79.35 apiece, while the benchmark Nifty 50 closed 0.75% higher on Wednesday.

The total traded volume stood at 4.6 times the 30-day average.

Of the 15 analysts tracking the company, all maintain 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 56%.