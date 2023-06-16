Ashok Leyland's Focus On Higher Market Share, Unlocking Value, Say Brokerages
Leyland is targeting 35% market share in the MHCV, and a 25% share in the 2–3.5-tonne LCV segment in the near term.
Ashok Leyland Ltd. will continue to focus on expanding market share and geographical reach after generating record revenue in the fiscal ended March.
The truckmaker targets mid-teen Ebitda margins in fiscal 2024 and the medium term, according to Nirmal Bang said in its note citing the company's investor meet. It enjoys a 32% market share in the medium and heavy commercial vehicle segment and a 20% share in the light commercial vehicle segment, the brokerage said.
Leyland target 35% share in the heavy truck segment, and a 25% in the 2–3.5-tonne light commercial vehicle segment in the near term, the brokerage said.
The company will focus on northern and eastern India to improve business, and double its addressable market through global expansion by establishing its presence in 50 countries and adding seven new products in FY24, Nirmal Bang said.
The company is also targeting growth by unlocking the economic potential of its subsidiaries. The initial public offering of Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd. is scheduled for the second half of the current fiscal.
Shares of the company rose 5.85% to Rs 166.55 apiece, compared to a 0.41% rise in the Nifty 50 as of 11.10 am on Friday.
Of the 47 analysts tracking the company, 39 maintain a 'buy', five recommend a 'hold' and three recommend a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month price target implies an upside of 9.2%.
Key Takeaways
Morgan Stanley
The brokerage is 'overweight' with a target price of Rs 178.
The company aims to build its core CV business and become a top 10 global CV player.
The company believes that the CV industry is likely to go through a lot of powertrain changes over the next decade, and such a transition will require heavy investments.
Product launches across power trains will help address the firm's 50% market share in FY23 and 60% in FY25. This also includes the launch of 0–2T LCV products, in which Leyland does not have a presence currently.
The company seeks to enhance customer connections through digital initiatives.
Geographical expansion will also be facilitated by launching a slew of models specifically for export markets.
Leyland expects that its subsidiary, Switch Mobility, which is involved in the electrical vehicle arm, will be the future of the company and has planned an investment of Rs 12 billion.
Brokerage views the CV industry as currently focused on profitability, which drives lower discounts and better realisations.
Estimates a 9% Ebitda margin for FY24 and a FY25 EV/Ebitda estimate of 11.6x.
Currently, Leyland has six subsidiaries: Hinduja Leyland Finance, Switch, e-mobility service provider OHM Global Mobility, Hinduja Tech Engineering Mobility, Hinduja Housing Finance and Gro Digital Platforms Ltd.
Nirmal Bang
The brokerage maintains a 'buy' rating with a target price of Rs 190, implying an upside of 21%.
Estimates a volume compound annual growth rate of 12% over FY23–25.
Estimates auto business at an 11x EV/Ebitda multiple for FY25 and Hinduja Leyland Finance at a 1x price to book ratio.
Switch has strong growth prospects. It currently has sold 650-plus electric buses and has 2,000-plus orders in the pipeline.
The company had no debt and was in a surplus of Rs 3 billion in cash as of March 31.
The company targets 25% market share in the 2–3.5 tonne segment in the coming years.
Leyland sees significant growth in the defence segment. The firm has won 80% plus tenders in the last five years, having a value of Rs 2,000 crores plus.
By expanding its exports from 38 to 50 countries, Leyland will increase its addressable total insured value from 80,000 to 2,40,000.
The company has made its manufacturing flexible and now it can manufacture trucks of 2–55 tonnes and 24–70-seater buses; ICE + electric LCV in the same line.
LCV and MHCV segments are expected to grow 5% and 10–12% in FY24 respectively.
Estimated capital expenditure of Rs 600–700 crore in FY24.
Phillip Capital
The brokerage maintains a 'hold' rating with a target price of Rs 170.
Estimates FY23 earnings-per-share multiple of 13 times.
The company targets to get BS-IV-level material cost margin at 70.8%.
To enter the sub 2-tonne LCV space, which is 35% of the total LCV industry volumes.
Scrappage policy needs to be executed well and supported by availability of scrapping centers; might take two to three years to fructify.
Future listing Hinduja Leyland Finance has Rs 30,200 crore assets under management, a revenue of Rs 2,760 crore, net profit of Rs 280 crore and net worth of Rs 5,130 crore.
Subsidiaries Switch and OHM to provide an upside; to launch E1 bus in Spain in January 2024, which will cover 70% of Europe's addressable market.