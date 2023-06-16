Ashok Leyland's Focus On Higher Market Share, Unlocking Value, Say Brokerages

Ashok Leyland Ltd. will continue to focus on expanding market share and geographical reach after generating record revenue in the fiscal ended March.

The truckmaker targets mid-teen Ebitda margins in fiscal 2024 and the medium term, according to Nirmal Bang said in its note citing the company's investor meet. It enjoys a 32% market share in the medium and heavy commercial vehicle segment and a 20% share in the light commercial vehicle segment, the brokerage said.

Leyland target 35% share in the heavy truck segment, and a 25% in the 2–3.5-tonne light commercial vehicle segment in the near term, the brokerage said.

The company will focus on northern and eastern India to improve business, and double its addressable market through global expansion by establishing its presence in 50 countries and adding seven new products in FY24, Nirmal Bang said.

The company is also targeting growth by unlocking the economic potential of its subsidiaries. The initial public offering of Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd. is scheduled for the second half of the current fiscal.