Ashok Leyland Q3 Results: Profit Rises, Beats Estimates

The company's total sales rose 5% sequentially and 40% year-on-year to 47,562 units during the quarter, as the government’s focus on infrastructure development and a revival in replacement demand for commercial vehicles continued to improve sales.

The company cornered a market share of 33% in the medium and heavy commercial vehicle category during the quarter, as opposed to 26% last year.

"The current quarter saw the confluence of continued uptick in our volumes, better realisations, and lower input costs thus helping us achieve higher profitability as well as market share," Shenu Agarwal, managing director and chief executive officer at Ashok Leyland, said in a statement.

The company continues to pursue better realisations even as it expands market share, Dheeraj Hinduja, executive chairman at the company, said in a release. This, along with continued focus on optimising input costs, has helped achieve better financial performance, he said.

Shares of Ashok Leyland Ltd. ended 1.1% down before the results were announced, compared with a 0.3% fall in the Nifty 50.