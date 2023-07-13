Ashiana Housing Shares Jump 15% After Board Approves Buyback

Shares of Ashiana Housing Ltd. jumped over 15% on Thursday after its board approved a buyback proposal.

The company will buyback at most 18,27,242 equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 apiece at a price of Rs 301 per share, according to an exchange filing. The proposed number of shares represents 1.78% of the total number of equity shares in the paid-up share capital of the company. The aggregate amount payable in cash will not exceed Rs 55 crore, the company said.

The buyback will be from the existing shareholders of the company as of the record date, that is, July 28, 2023.