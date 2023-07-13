Ashiana Housing Shares Jump 15% After Board Approves Buyback
The company will buyback at most 18,27,242 equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 apiece at a price of Rs 301 per share
Shares of Ashiana Housing Ltd. jumped over 15% on Thursday after its board approved a buyback proposal.
The company will buyback at most 18,27,242 equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 apiece at a price of Rs 301 per share, according to an exchange filing. The proposed number of shares represents 1.78% of the total number of equity shares in the paid-up share capital of the company. The aggregate amount payable in cash will not exceed Rs 55 crore, the company said.
The buyback will be from the existing shareholders of the company as of the record date, that is, July 28, 2023.
Shares of Ashiana Housing surged 15.04%, before paring gains to trade 10.75% higher at 10:05 a.m. This compares to a 0.83% advance in the Nifty 50.
The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 13.6 times the 30-day average volume. The stock's relative strength index stands at 74, indicating that it may be overbought.