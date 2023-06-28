Artefact Projects Shares Gain After Bagging Two Projects
The company has been awarded two projects by NHAI for its consultancy services with contracted fees of Rs 9 crore.
Shares of Artefact Projects Ltd. rose on Wednesday after it bagged two project with contracted fees of Rs 9 crore.
The company has been awarded two projects from the National Highway Authority of India for its consultancy services. The projects that the company has to supervise are:
Construction of Agra Bypass of Yamuna Expressways in the district of Mathura on EPC mode, in Uttar Pradesh.
Construction of left out portion of Agra Inner Ring Road on EPC mode, in the city.
Shares of Artefact Projects rose 3.95% intraday, before trading 0.14% higher as of 10:45 a.m., compared to a 0.51% increase in the S&P BSE Sensex.
The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 54.40, implying that the stock is neither overbought, nor oversold.