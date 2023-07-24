Are Valuations Of Navin Fluorine To SRF Pricey? Maybe. Maybe Not

Specialty chemical makers, having soared during the pandemic-driven surge, have lost some of the investor interest. That's in part due to pricey valuations and headwinds in the sector.

As the U.S. and Europe started to diversify their supply chain in what's called China-plus-one strategy, the spotlight fell on India's specialty chemical makers, driving up their stock prices. And their entry into value-added products further fuelled the rally.

That drove up valuations. Neogen Chemicals Ltd. trades at 78.6 times its earnings compared with a five-year average of 65. Navin Fluorine Ltd.'s PE multiple is 59.4 versus its long-term average of 37.2. While others like Vinati Organics Ltd. and SRF Ltd. are close to their five-year mean, specialty chemicals makers in general trade at a premium to the larger chemicals universe because they operate within niche categories.

Yet, valuations appear expensive when measured against current earnings. But the specialty chemical makers trade at much lower multiples based on their estimated earnings for FY26 or FY27.