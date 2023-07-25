Are Recent FPI Inflows Nearing Peak?

India has led emerging markets in drawing foreign portfolio investors' inflows. And it is not done yet, according to HSBC Global Research.

The country has seen net inflows of $19 billion since March, and the consistent flow is offering momentum to the markets, it said in a note on Tuesday. India has received more than 85% of all fund flows into key emerging Asia markets—excluding mainland China—since April, and its market valuation relative to the region has climbed up to one standard deviation above the mean.

In June, foreign portfolio investors bought the highest amount of Indian equities in 2023, remaining net buyers for the fourth straight month. They have bought stocks worth Rs 1.13 lakh crore so far this year, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd.