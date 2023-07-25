Are Recent FPI Inflows Nearing Peak?
India's appealing macro backdrop and Mainland China's lower-than-expected recovery are the key factors supporting FII inflows.
India has led emerging markets in drawing foreign portfolio investors' inflows. And it is not done yet, according to HSBC Global Research.
The country has seen net inflows of $19 billion since March, and the consistent flow is offering momentum to the markets, it said in a note on Tuesday. India has received more than 85% of all fund flows into key emerging Asia markets—excluding mainland China—since April, and its market valuation relative to the region has climbed up to one standard deviation above the mean.
In June, foreign portfolio investors bought the highest amount of Indian equities in 2023, remaining net buyers for the fourth straight month. They have bought stocks worth Rs 1.13 lakh crore so far this year, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd.
HSBC Global Research Observations
Outlook Appears Favourable
The FII ownership is at a cycle low, and looking at the short-run flows and the country's own long-run market cycle, it appears FII-positive flows can persist for a while, the note said.
Key For Decisive Bullish Phases
While domestic flows have become a formidable force, the direction of FII flows is key to a decisive bullish or bearish phase.
Fall Is Less And Rise Is More
The quantum of domestic flows has made the bearish phases, led by FII flows, much shallower than in the past. But the market's rise on FII flows remains buoyant. This makes the Indian market relatively more attractive than in the past.
What Have FIIs Bought So Far?
Barring technology and energy, which experienced continued outflows, most sectors led by financials have registered positive inflows.
Risk On Momentum Could Trigger Sector rotation.
Indian markets are in the middle of a bull run, with a risk of momentum on the rise, flows likely to continue chasing the sector, and companies that may appear to bottom out and have potential for earnings surprises later in the year.
Long-range analysis shows that India and Mainland China flows have hardly been mutually exclusive, HSBC said. "A Mainland China macro surprise could trigger a flow reversal, but that would be short-lived and shallow."
What's Driving Current Rush In FII Inflows?
Key factors supporting FII inflows into Indian equities include:
India's appealing macro backdrop stands out in the region.
Funds are rotating into India amid Mainland China's lower-than-expected recovery.
A still benign FII base, with most Asia and global funds still underweight on India.
Favourable Positioning For Financials Sector
The pattern of FII flows in recent years, their holdings, and benign sector valuations suggest the financial sector has significant headroom to receive more inflows.
Technology also provides an interesting opportunity as one of the underweight sectors with reasonable valuations and significant FII outflows in the last two to three years, the note said.
Consumer discretionary and industrials, which have experienced significant inflows, are the top two overweight sectors. "We anticipate selective inflows, tracking earnings outlooks and surprises, with limited room for further FII inflows."
A benign valuation for consumer discretionary still suggests that pockets of value opportunity continue to exist, it said.
Till the first half of July, financial services experienced the highest inflows at $4.36 billion, or Rs 35,792.5 crore, representing 31.63% of the total flows in the year.
Information technology stocks saw a total outflow of $2,270, or 18,622.3 crore, in 2023, according to data from the NSDL.
Key Risks That Could Trigger Possible Outflows
A U.S. recession in the second half of 2023 could lead to FIIs becoming risk-averse.
Any positive surprise on the macro readings of Mainland China may lead to flows rotating out of India, as seen at the start of 2023.
India's valuation gap with its regional peers is stretching further, making the risk-reward profile less favourable.
HSBC Global Research said that the risk of a sharp FII outflow was limited. It highlighted that any adverse news, such as the U.S. continuing with rate hikes or inflation inching up, might still lead to FII outflows and market consolidation in the short term.