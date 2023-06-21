Aptus Value Housing Shares Drop To 11-Month Low After Large Trade

Shares of Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd. fell the most in over 11 months on Wednesday after a large trade.

More than 80 lakh shares, or 1.6% of the equity, changed hands in the large trade, according to Bloomberg data. The buyers and sellers were not immediately known.

Aptus Value is a home loan company that primarily addresses the housing finance needs of low and middle-income families from the semi-urban and rural markets.