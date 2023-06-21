Aptus Value Housing Shares Drop To 11-Month Low After Large Trade
More than 80 lakh shares or 1.6% of the equity changed hands, according to Bloomberg data.
Shares of Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd. fell the most in over 11 months on Wednesday after a large trade.
More than 80 lakh shares, or 1.6% of the equity, changed hands in the large trade, according to Bloomberg data. The buyers and sellers were not immediately known.
Aptus Value is a home loan company that primarily addresses the housing finance needs of low and middle-income families from the semi-urban and rural markets.
Shares of Aptus Value dropped 7.04% to Rs 247.45 apiece as of 11.22 am, compared with a 0.07% decline in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock fell as much as 8.02% intra-day, the most since July 15, 2022.
The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 233 times its monthly average. The relative strength index was at 30.76.
Out of the 15 analysts tracking the company, 12 maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold', and two suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 30.4%.