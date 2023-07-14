ADVERTISEMENT
Aptech Shares Jump Over 13% On Turning Ex-Bonus
The bonus was announced by Aptech on Thursday, May 25, in the ratio of 2:5, according to an exchange filing.
Shares of the company rose as much as 13.11%, the highest since May 26, before trading 7.75% higher at 10:57 a.m. This compares to a 0.23% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.
The stock has risen 57.86% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume stood at 4.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 59.2.
