BQPrimeMarketsAptech Shares Hit Record High After Q4 Revenue More Than Doubles, Profit Jumps
ADVERTISEMENT

Aptech Shares Hit Record High After Q4 Revenue More Than Doubles, Profit Jumps

The company's fourth-quarter net profit rose 30.53% YoY to Rs 33.4 crore as revenue jumps 175.66% YoY to Rs 178.5 crore.

25 May 2023, 11:30 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo: Freepik)</p></div>
(Photo: Freepik)

Shares of Aptech Ltd. hit a record high on Thursday after its fourth-quarter revenue more than doubled while profit jumped.

The company's net profit rose 30.53% year-on-year to Rs 33.4 crore in the quarter ended March, according to an exchange filing. Revenue surged 175.66% year-on-year to Rs 178.5 crore.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Volatile As Metals Decline; RIL, HDFC, Tata Motors Drag

Opinion
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Volatile As Metals Decline; RIL, HDFC, Tata Motors Drag
Read More

Aptech Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 175.66% at Rs 178.5 crore versus Rs 64.7 crore.

  • Ebitda up 260.89% at Rs 34.9 crore versus Rs 9.7 crore.

  • Ebitda margin at 19.6% versus 14.97%

  • Net profit up 30.53% at Rs 33.4 crore, compared to Rs 25.6 crore.

  • The board approved the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 2:5. The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share for fiscal 2023.

ALSO READ

No Doubt In Adani Group's Fundraising Capabilities, Says GQG's Rajiv Jain — BQ Exclusive

Opinion
No Doubt In Adani Group's Fundraising Capabilities, Says GQG's Rajiv Jain — BQ Exclusive
Read More

Shares of Aptech Ltd. rose 9.29% intraday before trading at a 6.20% high as of 10:25 a.m., compared to a 0.18% decline in the Nifty.

Total traded volume stood at 16.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 77, implying that the stock may be overbought.

ALSO READ

The Curious Case Of Alleged AT-1 Bonds Misselling By HDFC Bank

Opinion
The Curious Case Of Alleged AT-1 Bonds Misselling By HDFC Bank
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT