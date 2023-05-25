Aptech Shares Hit Record High After Q4 Revenue More Than Doubles, Profit Jumps
The company's fourth-quarter net profit rose 30.53% YoY to Rs 33.4 crore as revenue jumps 175.66% YoY to Rs 178.5 crore.
Shares of Aptech Ltd. hit a record high on Thursday after its fourth-quarter revenue more than doubled while profit jumped.
The company's net profit rose 30.53% year-on-year to Rs 33.4 crore in the quarter ended March, according to an exchange filing. Revenue surged 175.66% year-on-year to Rs 178.5 crore.
Aptech Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 175.66% at Rs 178.5 crore versus Rs 64.7 crore.
Ebitda up 260.89% at Rs 34.9 crore versus Rs 9.7 crore.
Ebitda margin at 19.6% versus 14.97%
Net profit up 30.53% at Rs 33.4 crore, compared to Rs 25.6 crore.
The board approved the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 2:5. The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share for fiscal 2023.
Shares of Aptech Ltd. rose 9.29% intraday before trading at a 6.20% high as of 10:25 a.m., compared to a 0.18% decline in the Nifty.
Total traded volume stood at 16.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 77, implying that the stock may be overbought.