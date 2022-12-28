Apple Shares Hit Lowest Since June 2021 on iPhone Supply Concerns

Recent weakness has come as production halts in a major iPhone plant in China contribute to a supply shortfall of Apple’s flagship product. Earlier on Tuesday, JPMorgan wrote that iPhone supply is “improving and inching slowly towards parity with demand,” although it added that Apple is typically “much further along in reaching parity between iPhone demand and supply” at this time in the year. Due to this issue, the firm expects results in Apple’s December quarter to be “muted” relative to consensus expectations.