Apple’s Stock Buyback Bonanza Helps to Buoy Shares in Market Slump

Activision Blizzard Inc. analysts are growing more positive on the video-game maker, seeing value in the stock even as Microsoft Corp.’s planned acquisition looks increasingly dicey. At least six firms have upgraded their ratings in November, including three on Monday. The trend has lifted the Bloomberg consensus rating on the stock -- a ratio of its buy, hold and sell ratings -- to 4.6 out of 5, its highest since January, and up from an April low of 3.94. This has made Activision nearly as well liked among Wall Street analysts as Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., which boasts a consensus rating of 4.57, and above Electronic Arts Inc., which has a consensus rating of 4.29.