Apollo Tyres To CEAT Can Hope For A Promising Second Half Of FY23

After witnessing hyperinflation in its key input costs over the last 15–18 months, the industry is seeing a moderation in natural rubber as well as crude prices, with a lag in synthetic rubber and carbon black prices. This augurs well for a margin recovery in the second half of the current fiscal.

Every 10% change in natural rubber, synthetic rubber, and carbon black prices—over their FY22 averages—will lead to a change of 160, 80, and 100 basis points, respectively, in Ebitda margins.

Crude oil is trading at a 10-month low, and rubber is trading at a two-year low. The decline in rubber prices, which began in July 2022, has continued. Natural rubber prices are down globally due to weak demand in China and an energy crisis in Europe.

In the domestic market, prices have been impacted by subdued demand, erratic rains, and the impact of global markets. West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices are down approximately 35% from their peak in CY22.

This drop in raw material prices will aid the margins and profitability of tyre companies going forward. Tyre companies are expecting margins to be in the range of 10–12% in FY23. Analysts at Motilal Oswal, Yes Securities, and Reliance Securities expect the margins of tyre companies to get a boost of approximately 200 to 220 basis points in the second half of the current fiscal.