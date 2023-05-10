Apollo Tyres Shares Decline The Most In 14 Weeks Even As Q4 Profit Beat

Shares of Apollo Tyres Ltd. declined the most in over 14 weeks even as the company's fourth-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates.

The company's profit rose 276.73% year-on-year to Rs 427.4 crore in the quarter ended March, according to an exchange filing, beating analyst estimates of Rs 315.96 crore. The company approved the fixation of the tenure of Onkar Kanwar as chairman for five years, effective from Feb. 1, 2023, to Jan. 31, 2028. It also approved the reappointment of Neeraj Kanwar as managing director and Satish Sharma as whole-time director for five years, from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2029.