Apollo Tyres Q4 Profit Beats Estimates, Lupin Returns To Black—Earnings Wrap
Here are the earnings announced by major companies after market hours on May 9:
Apollo Tyres reported a triple-digit growth in its consolidated net profit in annual terms during the March quarter of the fiscal 2023 on strong sales and low raw material costs. Profitability for the tyres manufacturer improved during the period as well, with Ebitda rising 59.4% year-on-year.
Lupin recorded a healthy March quarter with a return to profit and substantial growth in profitability.
Here are the earnings announced by major companies after market hours on May 9:
Apollo Tyres Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 11.99% at Rs 6,247.33 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 6,227.97 crore)
Ebitda up 59.4% at Rs 998.45 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 919.30 crore)
Ebitda margin at 15.98% vs 11.23% (Bloomberg estimate: 14.8%)
Net profit up 276.73% at Rs 427.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 315.96 crore)
The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 4 per share and special dividend of Rs 0.50 per share, aggregating to Rs 4.50 per share and a total outgo of Rs 285.80 crore. It also approved fixation of tenure of Onkar Kanwar as chairman for five years, effective from Feb. 1, 2023 to Jan. 31, 2028. It also approved the reappointment of Neeraj Kanwar as managing director and Satish Sharma as whole-time director for five years from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2029.
Lupin Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 14.09% at Rs 4,430.08 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4432.85 crore)
Ebitda up 165.38% at Rs 604.05 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 491.15 crore)
Ebitda margin at 13.64 % vs 5.86% (Bloomberg estimate: 11.1%)
Net profit of Rs 235.96 crore vs net loss of Rs 517.98 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 307.15 crore)
The company announced a dividend of Rs 4 per share.
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 0.06% at Rs 2,928.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,091.54 crore)
Ebitda down 11.48% at Rs 380.44 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 407.26 crore)
Ebitda margin at 13% vs 14.67% (Bloomberg estimate: 13.2%)
Net profit up 590.69% at Rs 201.06 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 44.54 crore)
Birla Corporation Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues up 8.76% at Rs 2,462.57 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,397.17 crore)
Ebitda down 0.86% at Rs 274.33 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 269.51 crore)
Ebitda margin at 11.14% vs 12.22% (Bloomberg estimate: 11.2%)
Net profit down 23.52% at Rs 84.95 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 54.08 crore)
The board recommended a dividend of Rs 2.50 per share for the fiscal ended March 2023. It also approved raising Rs 200 crore via non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.
Godrej Agrovet Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 0.68% at Rs 2,094.99 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,202.36 crore)
Ebitda down 55.91% at Rs 74.62 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 126.60 crore)
Ebitda margin at 3.56% vs 8.13% (Bloomberg estimate: 5.7%)
Net profit down 74.63% at Rs 31.02 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 56 crore)
The company declared a final dividend of Rs 9.50 crore for the fiscal 2023.
Castrol India Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 4.71% at Rs 1,293.89 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,384.10 crore)
Ebitda down 6.99% at Rs 295.03 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 328.95 crore)
Ebitda margin at 22.8% vs 25.67% (Bloomberg estimate: 23.80%)
Net profit down 11.34% at Rs 202.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 247.90 crore)
Poly Medicure Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 19% at Rs 307 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 305 crore)
Ebitda up 36% to Rs 86 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 75 crore)
Ebitda margin at 27.9% vs 24.5% (Bloomberg estimate: 24.6%)
Net profit up 63% at Rs 59 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 50 crore)
The company announced a dividend of Rs 3 per share for the fiscal 2023.
Nazara Technologies Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 8.1% at Rs 289.30 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 296.15 crore)
Ebit down 25.83% at Rs 11.20 crore
Ebit margin at 3.87% vs 4.8%
Net profit down 84.15% at Rs 2.60 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 16.23 crore)
Eveready Industries Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 18.63% at Rs 286.17 crore
Ebitda profit of Rs 1.03 crore vs Ebitda loss of Rs 35.64 crore
Ebitda margin at 0.36%
Net loss narrows 62.53% to Rs 14.39 crore