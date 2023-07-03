Apollo Tyres Has Multiple Positives But Morgan Stanley Still Downgrades It. Here's Why

Shares of Apollo Tyres Ltd. fell after Morgan Stanley downgraded the tyremaker citing that all the positives for the stock are priced in.

The research firm lowered Apollo Tyres rating to 'equalweight' from 'overweight', according to a July 2 note. It increased the 12-month target price from Rs 400 to Rs 425, implying an upside potential of 4%.

Apollo Tyres is expected to deliver on its margin and return on capital employed targets, according to Morgan Stanley. It cited an expected fall in commodity prices, focus on profitable growth through better pricing and mix, enhanced productivity, a lean capex structure for the outlook.