APL Apollo Tubes Expects Railways, Water Mission Order Boost

APL Apollo Tubes will be the largest beneficiary of government schemes that will use structural tubes, according to its CFO Deepak Goyal.

"APL Apollo is the single-largest player in the country which can fulfill all demands," said Goyal in an interview with BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.

APAT's structural tubes were approved for two of the railway station redevelopment projects under the 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme', which will be a "big opportunity for APL Apollo".

The 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme' has recognised 1,275 stations for redevelopment within the next five years. Apollo Tubes has received approval for Tirupati and New Delhi railway stations. Work at Tirupati has already started, said Goyal.

Moreover, under the 'Jal Jeevan Mission', the Uttar Pradesh government has issued tenders to build 60,000 water tanks using structural steel tubes instead of the conventional concrete tanks. Generally, concrete tanks take one or two years to be built, but with structural steel tubes it takes just 15 days, said Goyal. APAT is the front-runner for supplying structural tubes for the construction of these water tanks, he said.

By FY26, Apollo Tubes aims to achieve sales of 5 million tonnes, which would include volume growth from its existing business and new volume from government opportunities as well as new plants in Raipur, East India and Dubai. In FY23, APAT's sales volume stood at 2.28 million tonne.

The Raipur plant contributed to sales volume of 1,37,000 tonnes in FY23 and its capacity is expected to increase to 13 lakh tonnes by next year. The Dubai plant will become operational by FY24 with a 0.3 million capacity while the plant in east India will operate from FY25, according to the company's CFO.