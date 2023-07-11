APL Apollo Unit Gets Rs 500 Crore In Incentives, Shares Gain

Shares of the company rose 1.34% to Rs 1,325.65 apiece compared to a 0.60% advance in the Nifty 50 as of 10:03 a.m. Shares hit an intraday high of 4.12%, highest in a week.

The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 3.1 times the 30-day average volume. The stock's relative strength index stands at 56.27, indicating that it is neither overbought nor oversold.

Out of 20 analysts tracking the stock, 16 recommend a 'buy', three recommend a 'hold', and one maintains a 'sell', according to Bloomberg. The consensus price estimate indicates a 5.2% upside over the next 12 months.