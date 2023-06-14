Anupam Rasayan Shares Gain After Signing A $265 Million Non-Binding Deal

Shares of Anupam Rasayan India Ltd. rose the most in two weeks on Wednesday after it entered into a nonbinding agreement with a Japanese chemical company to supply patented active ingredient.

The company said it has signed letter of intent worth revenue of $265 million, or Rs 2,186 crore, for next five years with one of the leading Japanese specialty chemical company to supply new age patented life science active ingredient.

Anupam Rasayan is one of India's leading custom synthesis and specialty chemical players. "We are pleased to announce that we will be the primary global supplier of this new-age patented life-science active ingredient to one of the leading Japanese specialty chemical companies with the support of our Japanese business development team," Managing Director Anand Desai said.