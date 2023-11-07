Anupam Rasayan Q2 Results: Profit Up 1.8%, Beats Estimates

During the quarter, the company successfully launched three new molecules, bringing the total to five by the end of H1 FY24, said Managing Director Anand Desai.

It will launch an additional five molecules by the close of FY24. In a bid to balance carbon emissions and make significant strides towards achieving energy neutrality by 2027, the company has also signed three Memorandums of Understanding for afforestation, with the Gujarat government, Desai said in the press release.

"We are seeing a resurgence in demand, which instills confidence of delivering growth in coming quarters. This bolsters our confidence in achieving consistent growth and maintaining our margin profile. We remain steadfast in our pursuit of growth, sustainability, and contributing positively to the environment," he said.