Anupam Rasayan Q2 Results: Profit Up 1.8%, Beats Estimates
The company's Q2 net profit rose 1.8% YoY to Rs 48.7 crore, beating Bloomberg estimate of Rs 42.6 crore.
Anupam Rasayan India Ltd.'s second-quarter profit rose marginally, but beat analysts' estimates.
The company's net profit rose 1.8% year-on-year to Rs 48.7 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. This compares with a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 42.6 crore.
Anupam Rasayan India Q2 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 0.2% at Rs 392 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 354.1 crore)
Ebitda down 3.1% at Rs 107 crore.
Margin at 27.4% vs 28.2%.
Reported profit up 1.8% at Rs 48.7 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 42.6 crore).
During the quarter, the company successfully launched three new molecules, bringing the total to five by the end of H1 FY24, said Managing Director Anand Desai.
It will launch an additional five molecules by the close of FY24. In a bid to balance carbon emissions and make significant strides towards achieving energy neutrality by 2027, the company has also signed three Memorandums of Understanding for afforestation, with the Gujarat government, Desai said in the press release.
"We are seeing a resurgence in demand, which instills confidence of delivering growth in coming quarters. This bolsters our confidence in achieving consistent growth and maintaining our margin profile. We remain steadfast in our pursuit of growth, sustainability, and contributing positively to the environment," he said.
Shares of Anupam Rasayan rose 0.55% to Rs 912 apiece, compared with a fall of 0.14% in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50, as of 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday.