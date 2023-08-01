Anupam Rasayan Q1 Results: Profit Rises 24.6%, Beats Estimates

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd.'s first-quarter profit rose, beating analysts' estimates..The company's net profit rose 24.6% year-on-year to Rs 52.2 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. This compares with a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 48.05 crore..Anupam Rasayan India Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY).Revenues up 12.4% at Rs 386.3 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 408.08 crore)Ebitda up 2.8% at Rs 101.3 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 102.92 crore)Margins at 26.2% vs 28.7% (Bloomberg estimate: 25.22%).Net profit up 24.6% at Rs 52.2 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 48.05 crore)..Shares of Anupam Rasayan rose 0.01% to Rs 975 apiece as of 9:46 a.m., compared with a rise of 0.12% in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.