Anupam Rasayan Q1 Results: Profit Rises 24.6%, Beats Estimates

BQPrimeMarketsAnupam Rasayan Q1 Results: Profit Rises 24.6%, Beats Estimates
The company's first-quarter net profit rose 24.6% year-on-year to Rs 52.2 crore, beating Bloomberg estimate of Rs 48.05 crore.

01 Aug 2023, 10:02 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A lab technician testing a solution in a lab. (Source: freepik)</p></div>
A lab technician testing a solution in a lab. (Source: freepik)

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd.'s first-quarter profit rose, beating analysts' estimates.

The company's net profit rose 24.6% year-on-year to Rs 52.2 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. This compares with a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 48.05 crore.

Anupam Rasayan India Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenues up 12.4% at Rs 386.3 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 408.08 crore)

  • Ebitda up 2.8% at Rs 101.3 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 102.92 crore)

  • Margins at 26.2% vs 28.7% (Bloomberg estimate: 25.22%).

  • Net profit up 24.6% at Rs 52.2 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 48.05 crore).

Shares of Anupam Rasayan rose 0.01% to Rs 975 apiece as of 9:46 a.m., compared with a rise of 0.12% in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.

