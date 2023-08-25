Anil Agrawal Says Vedanta Mulling Options To Spin Off Businesses
Agrawal said he has asked advisors to look into creating independent businesses with 'independent management and the leadership'.
Billionaire Anil Agrawal said that Vedanta Ltd. is mulling options to carve out businesses of the mining-to-minerals conglomerate to unlock value for investors.
Agrawal has asked “my advisors and my people” to look into creating independent businesses with “independent management and the leadership”, according to a statement. He said investors like pure-play businesses and such a move would give his companies an opportunity to grow manifold.
“This mean that if you have one share of Vedanta Ltd., you will have many shares of other companies and people will have an opportunity to invest in different areas,” he said. “Some international companies want to invest in a particular area, they will get that opportunity.”
The plan will go to the board if found to be appropriate, he said. Vedanta has aluminium, power, copper, zinc, silver, lead, iron and steel, nickel, ferro alloys, semiconductor, and display glass businesses.
Vedanta will be considering to unlock value at a time its London-based parent Vedanta Resources Plc. is looking to refinance $3.8 billion worth of bonds maturing between 2024 and 2026. S&P Global Ratings revised the rating outlook on Vedanta Resources to negative from stable to "reflect the heightened refinancing risk".
