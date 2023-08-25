Anil Agrawal Says Vedanta Mulling Options To Spin Off Businesses

“This mean that if you have one share of Vedanta Ltd., you will have many shares of other companies and people will have an opportunity to invest in different areas,” he said. “Some international companies want to invest in a particular area, they will get that opportunity.”

The plan will go to the board if found to be appropriate, he said. Vedanta has aluminium, power, copper, zinc, silver, lead, iron and steel, nickel, ferro alloys, semiconductor, and display glass businesses.

Vedanta will be considering to unlock value at a time its London-based parent Vedanta Resources Plc. is looking to refinance $3.8 billion worth of bonds maturing between 2024 and 2026. S&P Global Ratings revised the rating outlook on Vedanta Resources to negative from stable to "reflect the heightened refinancing risk".