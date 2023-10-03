Anil Agarwal Says Vedanta To Sell Steel Business By March 2024 To Repay Debt

Vedanta Ltd. will repay about $4.9 billion through strategic sale of its iron ore and steel assets, Vedanta Group Chairperson Anil Agarwal said.

"Even though we have the option to carry this debt further, the sale would allow us to have the option of becoming a zero-debt company," Agarwal told BQ Prime's Sajeet Manghat in an interview.

The sale will be completed by March 2024, he said. He didn't clarify whether he plans to sell one of the six demerged companies that will be listed on the Indian exchanges.