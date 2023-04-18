BQPrimeMarketsAngel One Shares Surge The Most In Over Six Weeks As Q4 Revenue Beats Estimate
Angel One Shares Surge The Most In Over Six Weeks As Q4 Revenue Beats Estimate

The company's fourth-quarter revenue rose 21.29% YoY to Rs 825.74 crore, compared to a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 627.83 crore.

18 Apr 2023, 9:57 AM IST
A stock broker trading online while accepting orders by phone. (Photo: Freepik)
A stock broker trading online while accepting orders by phone. (Photo: Freepik)
Shares of Angel One Ltd. rose the most in over six weeks after its fourth-quarter revenue beat analysts' estimates.

The company's fourth-quarter revenue rose 21.29% year-on-year to Rs 825.74 crore, compared to a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 627.83 crore. While net profit increased by 30.4% to Rs 204.76 crore. Additionally, the board approved a final dividend of Rs 4 per share for the 2023 fiscal.

Angel One Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenues up 21.29% at Rs 825.7 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 627.8 crore)

  • Ebitda up 29.89% at Rs 384.9 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 328.9 crore)

  • Ebitda margin at 46.62% versus 43.53%

  • Net profit up 30.4% at Rs 266.9 crore.

  • The board approved final dividend of Rs 4 per share for the 2023 fiscal.

Shares of Angel One rose 3.93% to Rs 1,326.95 apiece as of 9:36 p.m., compared to a 0.12% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 Index. The stock gained as much as 6.43% intraday, the most in over six weeks since March 3, 2023.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 11.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 76, implying that the stock may be overbought.

Eight analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 22.3%.

Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing

