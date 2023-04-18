Angel One Shares Surge The Most In Over Six Weeks As Q4 Revenue Beats Estimate
Shares of Angel One Ltd. rose the most in over six weeks after its fourth-quarter revenue beat analysts' estimates.
The company's fourth-quarter revenue rose 21.29% year-on-year to Rs 825.74 crore, compared to a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 627.83 crore. While net profit increased by 30.4% to Rs 204.76 crore. Additionally, the board approved a final dividend of Rs 4 per share for the 2023 fiscal.
Angel One Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues up 21.29% at Rs 825.7 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 627.8 crore)
Ebitda up 29.89% at Rs 384.9 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 328.9 crore)
Ebitda margin at 46.62% versus 43.53%
Net profit up 30.4% at Rs 266.9 crore.
The board approved final dividend of Rs 4 per share for the 2023 fiscal.
Shares of Angel One rose 3.93% to Rs 1,326.95 apiece as of 9:36 p.m., compared to a 0.12% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 Index. The stock gained as much as 6.43% intraday, the most in over six weeks since March 3, 2023.
The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 11.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 76, implying that the stock may be overbought.
Eight analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 22.3%.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing