Angel One Shares Surge The Most In Over Six Weeks As Q4 Revenue Beats Estimate

Shares of Angel One rose 3.93% to Rs 1,326.95 apiece as of 9:36 p.m., compared to a 0.12% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 Index. The stock gained as much as 6.43% intraday, the most in over six weeks since March 3, 2023.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 11.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 76, implying that the stock may be overbought.

Eight analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 22.3%.

Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing