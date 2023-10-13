Angel One Shares Hit Record High After Q2 Profit Beat Estimates

Shares of Angel One rose as much as 6.77% to a record high of Rs 2,250 apiece. The shares were trading 5.90% higher at Rs 2,231.75 apiece, compared to a 0.51% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 10.19 a.m.

It has risen 70.66% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 98 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 77, indicating that stock may be overbought.

Seven out of eight analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, and one recommends a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 15.4%