BQPrimeMarketsAngel One Shares Hit Record High After Q2 Profit Beat Estimates
ADVERTISEMENT

Angel One Shares Hit Record High After Q2 Profit Beat Estimates

The company's Q2 profit rose 43% YoY to Rs 304.5 crore, beating Bloomberg estimate of Rs 283.2 crore.

13 Oct 2023, 11:01 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo source:&nbsp;Angel One/X)</p></div>
(Photo source: Angel One/X)

Shares of Angle One Ltd. rose over 6% to an all-time high on Friday after its second-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates.

The broking services firm's net profit rose 43% year-on-year to Rs 304.5 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

Angel One Q2 FY24 Highlights (YoY)

  • Revenue up 41% at Rs 1,047.9 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 668.9 crore).

  • Net profit is up 43% at Rs 304.5 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 283.2 crore).

  • The board of directors has recommended Rs 12.7 per equity share of Rs 10 each as interim dividend.

"We curated journeys for our clients, fostering a long-term approach to investing in equities and mutual funds," Chairperson Dinesh Thakkar said. "This strategic focus yielded strong adoption, solidifying our position as the second-largest player in incrementally registered SIPs in India."

"We are systematically broadening our financial services offerings, with plans to close the financial life-cycle loop for our clients by distributing consumer credit products on our platform in the upcoming quarters," Thakkar said.

Shares of Angel One rose as much as 6.77% to a record high of Rs 2,250 apiece. The shares were trading 5.90% higher at Rs 2,231.75 apiece, compared to a 0.51% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 10.19 a.m.

It has risen 70.66% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 98 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 77, indicating that stock may be overbought.

Seven out of eight analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, and one recommends a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 15.4%

ALSO READ

Bond Rout Reignites, Unleashing Worst Day Since 2020 Turmoil

Opinion
Bond Rout Reignites, Unleashing Worst Day Since 2020 Turmoil
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT