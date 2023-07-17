Angel One Shares Drop On NSE Penalty
Shares of Angel One Ltd. fell to its lowest level in nearly a month on Monday after NSE penalised the stockbroking firm over its alleged failure to monitor the operations of its authorised persons,
A committee constituted by the National Stock Exchange imposed a penalty of Rs 1.66 crore against Angel One and prohibited onboarding new authorised persons for six months.
The company has to conduct an inspection of all its APs and submit a report within six months. The order, passed on July 14, alleged violations of the Capital Market Segment Regulations and the Futures and Options Segment Regulations.
Shares of the company fell 5.21% to Rs 1,619.25 apiece as of 10.27 am, as compared to a 0.23% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock fell 6.72% intraday to Rs 1,593.45 apiece, the lowest since June 22.
The stock has risen nearly 23.55% year-to-date. The total traded volume stood at 7.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 48.
Eight analysts tracking the company maintain a buy rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 12.8%.