Angel One Shares Drop On NSE Penalty

Shares of Angel One Ltd. fell to its lowest level in nearly a month on Monday after NSE penalised the stockbroking firm over its alleged failure to monitor the operations of its authorised persons,

A committee constituted by the National Stock Exchange imposed a penalty of Rs 1.66 crore against Angel One and prohibited onboarding new authorised persons for six months.

The company has to conduct an inspection of all its APs and submit a report within six months. The order, passed on July 14, alleged violations of the Capital Market Segment Regulations and the Futures and Options Segment Regulations.