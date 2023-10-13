Anand Rathi Wealth Shares Fall Even As Q2 Profit Jumps
The stock has risen 35% in the last one month and 125% in the past six months, breaching analyst price targets.
Shares of Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd. fell on Friday even as its profit rose 34% in the second quarter, suggesting profit booking since the stock had breached analyst price targets.
The stock has surged around 35% in the last one month and 125% in the past six months. Two analysts tracking Anand Rathi maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data.
Rohan Mandora of Equirus Securities Pvt. had set a price target of Rs 1,070 apiece on the stock, while Ventura Securities had set a target price of Rs 1,125 per share. At Thursday's closing price of Rs 1,915.30 apiece, both targets have been met.
The company's consolidated net profit rose 34% year-on-year to Rs 182.6 crore in the September quarter, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.
Anand Rathi Wealth Q2 FY24 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue up 34% at Rs 182.9 crore.
Net profit is up 34% at Rs 57.7 crore.
AUM grew 34% to Rs 47,957 crore in the first half of fiscal 2024 vs Rs 35,842 crore in the same period last year.
Anand Rathi also raised its revenue guidance for the fiscal from Rs 661 crore to Rs 720 crore, according to its investor presentation. It raised the profit guidance from Rs 205 crore to Rs 220 crore.
The company expects its assets under management to grow Rs 51,000 crore in the fiscal, compared to an earlier guidance of Rs 47,000 crore.
It added 3,348 clients in September, taking the total to nearly 11.1 lakh, according to the NSE data.
Groww added over 3.93 lakh new clients during the previous month, taking its total to 66.3 lakh, while Zerodha reached a total of 64.8 lakh. The two unlisted discount brokerages have remained top contenders, with the highest number of active clients among any of their listed peers.
Shares of Anand Rathi were trading 2.81% lower at Rs 1,861.40 apiece, compared to a 0.58% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 11:11 a.m. The share price declined 5.86% during the day to Rs 1,803.05 apiece, the lowest since Oct. 9.
The stock has risen 165.2% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume stood at 3.8 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 75, implying that the stock maybe overbought.