Anand Rathi Wealth Shares Fall Even As Q2 Profit Jumps

Shares of Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd. fell on Friday even as its profit rose 34% in the second quarter, suggesting profit booking since the stock had breached analyst price targets.

The stock has surged around 35% in the last one month and 125% in the past six months. Two analysts tracking Anand Rathi maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data.

Rohan Mandora of Equirus Securities Pvt. had set a price target of Rs 1,070 apiece on the stock, while Ventura Securities had set a target price of Rs 1,125 per share. At Thursday's closing price of Rs 1,915.30 apiece, both targets have been met.