Anand Rathi To Motilal Oswal: Brokers' Shares Spike Up To 114% So Far This Fiscal
Cumulative market capitalisation of listed brokerages has surged by Rs 21,669.76 crore so far in FY24.
Shares of listed broking firms have surged by up to 114% so far this fiscal as Indians continue to flock to equity markets.
Cumulative market capitalisation for the broking companies rose as much as Rs 21,670 crore during the period. It saw addition of 1.21 crore demat accounts.
"As India grows, this wealth that is going to be created across all sort of income streams of people ultimately needs to be managed in a very efficient manner," Kaustubh Kulkarni, senior country officer, JPMorgan India, told BQ Prime on the sidelines of the JPMorgan India Investor Summit. The importance of the digital avatar of how asset and wealth management services are offered to customers, as the country continues on its growth trajectory, he said.
"Wealth management business in India is well poised to register a healthy CAGR of 12-15% over the next five years," Motilal Oswal said in a Sept. 25 note.
The Central Depository Services Ltd. added 1.05 crore accounts since the beginning of FY24, while the National Securities Depository Limited added 16.3 lakh, according to data released by Securities and Exchange Board of India.
The total number of demat accounts stood at 3.31 crore registered with NSDL, and 9.35 crore with CDSL Ltd., data released by the regulator showed.
Foreign institutions net invested Rs 33,507 crore during the period, while domestic institutional investors bought stocks worth Rs 39,215 crore, according to NSDL data.