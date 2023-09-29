Anand Rathi To Motilal Oswal: Brokers' Shares Spike Up To 114% So Far This Fiscal

Shares of listed broking firms have surged by up to 114% so far this fiscal as Indians continue to flock to equity markets.

Cumulative market capitalisation for the broking companies rose as much as Rs 21,670 crore during the period. It saw addition of 1.21 crore demat accounts.

"As India grows, this wealth that is going to be created across all sort of income streams of people ultimately needs to be managed in a very efficient manner," Kaustubh Kulkarni, senior country officer, JPMorgan India, told BQ Prime on the sidelines of the JPMorgan India Investor Summit. The importance of the digital avatar of how asset and wealth management services are offered to customers, as the country continues on its growth trajectory, he said.

"Wealth management business in India is well poised to register a healthy CAGR of 12-15% over the next five years," Motilal Oswal said in a Sept. 25 note.