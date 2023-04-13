Anand Rathi Shares Gain The Most In Three Weeks On Q4 Revenue Beat

Shares of Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd. gained the most in over three weeks after the company's fourth-quarter revenue beat analysts' estimates.

The company's fourth-quarter revenue rose 27.05% year-on-year to Rs 142.96 crore, as compared to the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 140.2 crore.

However, its net profit missed estimates in the said quarter as it rose 23.44% to Rs 42.71 crore versus the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 44.6 crore.