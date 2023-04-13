Anand Rathi Shares Gain The Most In Three Weeks On Q4 Revenue Beat
The company's fourth-quarter revenue rose 27.05% YoY to Rs 142.96 crore, as compared to the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 140.2 crore.
Shares of Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd. gained the most in over three weeks after the company's fourth-quarter revenue beat analysts' estimates.
The company's fourth-quarter revenue rose 27.05% year-on-year to Rs 142.96 crore, as compared to the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 140.2 crore.
However, its net profit missed estimates in the said quarter as it rose 23.44% to Rs 42.71 crore versus the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 44.6 crore.
Anand Rathi Wealth Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues up 27.05% at Rs 142.96 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 140.2 crore)
Ebitda up 32.83% at Rs 60.85 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 62.3 crore)
Ebitda margin at 42.56% versus 40.71%. (Bloomberg estimate: 44.4%)
Net profit up 23.44% at Rs 42.71 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 44.6 crore)
The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 7 per share for the 2023 fiscal.
Shares of Anand Rathi Wealth rose 2.86% to Rs 24 apiece as of 9:43 a.m., compared to a 0.02% gain in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 Index. The stock gained as much as 2.98% intraday, the most in over three weeks since March 17.
The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 26.8 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 72, implying that the stock may be overbought.
One analyst tracking the company maintains a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 22.8%.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing