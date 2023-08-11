ADVERTISEMENT
Ami Organics Q1 Results: Profit Rises 12%, But Misses Estimates
The company's first-quarter net profit rose 12% YoY to Rs 16.6 crore, missing Bloomberg estimate of Rs 24.5 crore.
Ami Organics Ltd.'s profit rose in the first quarter, but missed analysts' estimates.The company's net profit increased 12% year-on-year to Rs 16.6 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing on Friday. This compares with a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 24.5 crore.
Ami Organics Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 8.66% at Rs 142.4 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 171.2 crore).
Ebitda up 9.73% at Rs 25.1 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 36.4 crore).
Margins at 17.66% versus 17.48%.
Net profit up 12% at Rs 16.6 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 24.5 crore).
Shares of company advanced 2.31% to Rs 1238.10 apiece, compared to a fall of 0.35% in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 on Friday at 1:07 p.m.
