Ambuja Places Orders For Adding 14 MMT Green Cement Capacity

Ambuja Cement Ltd. has placed orders for projects to expand its blended green cement capacity by 14 million metric tonnes.

The Adani Group-owned company's new projects will increase clinker capacity by 8 million tonnes at Bhatapara (Chhattisgarh) and Maratha (Maharashtra) units, according to its exchange filing. That will include a waste heat recovery system of 42 MW, which will utilise 50% alternative fuels and operate on green power.

The projects are expected to be commissioned in 24 months, and the capital expenditure will be funded from internal accruals, according to the filing.

"These brownfield expansion projects are part of our strategy to double our production capacity over the next five years," Ajay Kapur, chief executive officer of the cement business, said in the statement.