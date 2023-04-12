Ambuja Cements Shares Gain The Most In Over A Week After Multiple Large Trades

Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd. rose 2.13% to Rs 329.6 apiece, as of 10:32 a.m., compared to a 0.12% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock gained as much as 2.71% intraday, the most since April 3.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 59.4.

Out of the 47 analysts tracking the company, 30 maintain a 'buy' rating, 11 recommend a 'hold' and six suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data.

The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 11.2%.