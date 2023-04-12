BQPrimeMarketsAmbuja Cements Shares Gain The Most In Over A Week After Multiple Large Trades
Ambuja Cements Shares Gain The Most In Over A Week After Multiple Large Trades

About 1.72 lakh shares changed hands in four block deals at an approximate amount of Rs 6.78 crore, according to Cogencis data.

12 Apr 2023, 11:08 AM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An Ambuja Cement Ltd.'s signage outside a shop. (Photo: BQ Prime)</p></div>
An Ambuja Cement Ltd.'s signage outside a shop. (Photo: BQ Prime)
Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd. gained the most in over a week on Wednesday, after four block deals in early trade.

About 1.72 lakh shares changed hands in four block deals for an approximate amount of Rs 6.78 crore, according to Cogencis data.

Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd. rose 2.13% to Rs 329.6 apiece, as of 10:32 a.m., compared to a 0.12% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock gained as much as 2.71% intraday, the most since April 3.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 59.4.

Out of the 47 analysts tracking the company, 30 maintain a 'buy' rating, 11 recommend a 'hold' and six suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data.

The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 11.2%.

